Edge & Beth Phoenix get their revenge on The Judgment Day

Edge & Beth Phoenix finally got their chance to do battle against The Judgment Day in the form of an intergender match against Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley at tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Dominik Mysterio ended up being a big focus of the match, if only because the crowd wouldn’t stop chanting expletives at him.

As for the match, it was four pros having one hell of a good time working as two over babyfaces trying to take out the two dastardly heels who have given them hell. Of course, it was actually three, as Dom was there giving Rhea brass knuckles to try to get a pinfall.

It didn’t work then.

Later, they set up a callback spot to Ripley hitting a conchairto on Phoenix, only this time Beth got out of it and hit the Glam Slam on the floor on the outside. Back in the ring, Edge did his thing to set up for the big finish, hitting a Spear and then Beth got in just in time to hit the Shatter Machine. Edge pinned Balor, and the good guys won in the end.

Just how it should be, right?

