Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal championship titles made the main event of this year’s WrestleMania match became clear once Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. But there was still an Elimination Chamber match to book in between those two shows.

So they took the top singles title on Monday Night Raw, the United States championship, and put it on the line at the Elimination Chamber event tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with Austin Theory defending it against five challengers who earned their spot via qualifying matches.

Naturally, it was Logan Paul showing up that helped Theory retain his title, last pinning Rollins after the social media star interfered.

The order of entry:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Johnny Gargano

3. Austin Theory

4. Damian Priest

5. Bronson Reed

6. Montez Ford

The order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

1. Bronson Reed (Montez Ford)

2. Johnny Gargano (Damian Priest)

3. Damian Priest (Montez Ford)

4. Montez Ford (Austin Theory)

5. Seth Rollins

Notes on the match:

There were zero eliminations in the match before the pods were emptied.

Reed was first out and treated like an absolute monster on the way, with all five other guys teaming up to take him down.

There were multiple big spots, and everyone involved was made to look great. Ford went up to the top of the cage and came flying off, Gargano and Rollins flipped themselves off the top of a pod onto a pile of bodies below. This one had a bit of everything.

Ford had one hell of a run and was clearly one of the top stars in the match. He’s had some star making performances before, but this one is going to stand out. He should absolutely be a singles star sooner rather than later.

They did a spot where Ford needed help being taken out, and that meant the door was open for Paul to interfere. He gave Rollins a Stomp, and Theory capitalized on it to keep his title.

What a match.

Get complete Elimination Chamber results and coverage of the entire show right here.