Asuka wins Elimination Chamber match, will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

WWE kicked off tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with one of two Elimination Chamber matches booked on the card. In this one, six women got together to decide who would emerge as the next challenger to Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 39.

In the end, it was Asuka who last took out Carmella to punch her ticket to the biggest show of the year.

Here’s the order of entrants in the match, keeping in mind that the first two start the match:

1. Liv Morgan

2. Natalya

3. Raquel Rodriguez

4. Nikki Cross

5. Carmella

6. Asuka

And the order they were eliminated (and who eliminated them):

1. Nikki Cross (Rodriguez)

2. Liv Morgan (Natalya & Asuka)

3. Natalya (Carmella)

4. Raquel Rodriguez (Carmella & Asuka)

5. Carmella (Asuka)

Some notes worth pointing out:

The big pod spot that has become standard for each match saw Rodriguez drive Cross through one. She pinned her shortly after that, though the production team missed it when they were airing a replay and the commentary team didn’t realize what happened.

There was only one elimination before every woman had been released from their pods.

Liv Morgan, despite being second out, played the role of the underdog who did much better than she was expected to, ultimately passing out in a double submission.

Rodriguez was treated very much like a major threat who needed to be taken out by two women at once. That said, as she has for much of her main roster run, she came up short.

Asuka was hugely over with the Montreal crowd, and it seemed destined she would win.

