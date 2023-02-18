Miz made the must see shot of the NBA Celebrity All-Star game

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin isn’t just a WWE Superstar, he’s also a reality show veteran and a big sports fan. Put those things together, and Miz is the go-to guy for celebrity games like the one the NBA holds during their annual All-Star Weekend.

The 2023 edition was last night (Feb. 17) in Salt Lake City. Celebs were split onto teams captained by Utah Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith and retired NBA great Dwayne Wade, who owns a minority stake in the Jazz. Miz was on Team Smith, and near the end of the game his team was down by three points .

Finding himself with the ball in his hands at half-court with time running out, The A Lister launched a 47 foot prayer. His shot found nothing but net, and Miz was swarmed by teammates who thought he’d just won the game with a four pointer (among the unique rules of the Celebrity All-Star Game are a four point line that’s about a yard behind the three point arc). Unfortunately, official ruled that Maryse’s man didn’t get his shot off before the buzzer.

THE MIZ FROM HALFCOURT



But it didn't count.pic.twitter.com/DJLSnFmanX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Bummer. Still a hell of a shot, though. And Miz has been in WWE long enough to know it’s not whether you win or lose, but how you put smiles on faces.