Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania direction is now clear

Most of the major players in WWE already know their WrestleMania plans right now. That’s how it should be, of course, considering they’re getting a lot of time and resources devoted to ensuring they have the best story/feud going headed into the biggest show of the year.

But others are generally considered big stars who don’t have a clear direction.

Until this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, that included Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley. We now know that two of those wrestlers will be squaring off against each other, and Wyatt will be one of the two:

We weren’t given a reason for Wyatt to want whoever wins the match, but it’s Wyatt and it’s Lesnar or Lashley and there are reasons to be curious about how a feud between either man would play itself out. I’m most intrigued by a Wyatt-Lesnar program, but Wyatt’s bunch against The Hurt Business also holds some appeal.

This mostly just made me curious and I imagine I’m not alone in that. But at least we now know Wyatt’s WrestleMania direction.

