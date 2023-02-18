As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Roman Reigns successfully defend the WWE Universal championship in an incredible main event showdown against Sami Zayn, Austin Theory use an assist from Logan Paul to retain the United States championship in an Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar use a low blow to avoid submitting to Bobby Lashley, Edge & Beth Phoenix rise up to vanquish The Judgment Day once and for all, Asuka win one hell of a women’s Elimination Chamber match to book her ticket to a Raw women’s title shot against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, and more.

