WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) with the show that bridges the gap to WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber extravaganza, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Elimination Chamber U.S. Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford
  • Elimination Chamber: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

