WWE takes over the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, today (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) for its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Sami Zayn getting his shot at revenge on Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal championship on the line in the main event of the evening. Elsewhere on the card, two Elimination Chamber matches are scheduled: in the first, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Natalya, and Carmella will get together to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 39. In the second, Austin Theory puts the United States championship up for grabs against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. In addition, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will duke it out in their rubber match. All that, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!