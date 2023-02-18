WWE Elimination Chamber is going down tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Elimination Chamber below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER QUICK RESULTS

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn Elimination Chamber U.S. Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford Elimination Chamber : Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE