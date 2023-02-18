WWE Elimination Chamber is all set to take place tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PREDICTIONS

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Geno Mrosko: I’m just going to pick with my heart and not my head — got in a lot of trouble in my life this way, but to hell with it — and say that the upset of the century happens and we can all be really happy about it after. Pick: Sami Zayn

Sean Rueter: We’re gonna get a hug between Sami & Kev. Hell, while I doubt it will happen, I can’t entirely rule out some kind of DQ victory for our red-headed fave in his hometown. But it’s past time to acknowledge Roman’s reign won’t be ending in Montreal. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: No matter what the long term plan, and I still confidently think it’s Cody vs. Roman one on one at WrestleMania, Roman wins here. If Sami is added to the title match at Mania, he’s still not going to win the title here. Roman doesn’t lose the title a month before WrestleMania. I still expect Jey to cost Sami, Owens to make the save, and the tag match to happen in LA. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: I want it so bad I can taste it y’all. Do I really think it’s going to happen? Not really. Impossible? Of course not, wrestling contains multitudes. But I want it, and as much as I love Roman in this role and I’d be happy to see nine hundred more days as champ, I just cannot write his name in this prediction box here today. I believe in Sami Zayn. Pick: Sami Zayn

Cain A. Knight: Roman doesn’t need help here, because Sami hasn’t won any important matches to prove that he’s an actual threat. Zayn’s last singles match on PPV was a loss against Johnny Knoxville. It’s no wonder he needed Cody Rhodes to give him a pep talk on Raw. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: I really want Sami here for all the obvious reasons. Don’t we all? Of course we do. And I almost talked myself into a swerve and going with him but I can’t. Roman wins but I do think Sami finds some way to come out stronger than when the match starts. He needed a pep talk and I think that’s enough for him to make it close. Pick: Roman Reigns

Elimination Chamber U.S. Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

Geno Mrosko: I genuinely have no idea who is going to win this match, which makes me think Triple H is going to do the Triple H thing and not do a title change just for the sake of it. They’ve got the right participants to have a good match either way. Pick: Austin Theory

Sean Rueter: Honestly wouldn’t be surprised by any outcome, but The Judgement Day needs some gold, and this man’s contributions to the group shouldn’t be underestimated. Pick: Damian Priest

Kyle Decker: Little reason to see Theory not walking out with the title. Rollins is on a collision course with Logan Paul at Mania (a program that doesn’t need the US title). None of these other guys have a real shot. I do expect Montez to show up and show out though. Pick: Austin Theory

Claire Elizabeth: A lot of us have been saying it for a long time, and I think it starts here: Montez Ford singles push, let’s go! The dude is ready, he’s got it, and the Profits have done about all they can do. I wouldn’t even do a breakup feud, because (sing it with me now) friendship is magic. Pick: Montez Ford

Cain A. Knight: It sounds like Austin Theory might be getting a match with John Cena at WrestleMania, so the question is, does Theory need to be the United States champion for that match? I don’t think so, because Cena may very well win in Hollywood. That Montez Ford only survived 44 seconds in the Royal Rumble match tells me WWE isn’t giving him the big singles push yet, so I’m choosing someone else. Pick: Johnny Gargano

Marcus Benjamin: I’m picking with my heart on this one and I want this to happen for this guy so much. Even though he probably won’t win and he’ll use the match as the next step to a very dope solo career. Pick: Montez Ford

Elimination Chamber: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Geno Mrosko: I just think Triple H is a big fan of Raquel Rodriguez and they’ve flirted with pushing her to a big title match multiple times since she arrived on the main roster. This is where they can actually deliver on that, even if they don’t do a title change. Pick: Raquel Rodriguez

Sean Rueter: WWE is deeply invested in building the legend of Bianca Belair. There’s only one person in this match that beating them at WrestleMania would enhance said legend. Pick: Asuka

Kyle Decker: If I had the pencil, I’d pick Asuka. Her pop when she returned was massive and a match between her and Bianca would be dope. But Triple H thinks Raquel has something about her. He booked her big in NXT and I think he does here too. To be fair, I didn’t really see it then and I don’t think she’s there now, but I think he does it. Pick: Raquel Rodriguez

Claire Elizabeth: MURDER CLOWN! MURDER CLOWN! MURDER CLOWN! Pick: Asuka

Cain A. Knight: The two names that stand out the most here are Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez. I think Asuka makes for the more interesting WrestleMania match and opponent for Bianca Belair, but Triple H sure seems to love Rodriguez. Asuka dominated the competition on both Raw and SmackDown this week, which tells me she is probably going down in the chamber. Pick: Raquel Rodriguez

Marcus Benjamin: Asuka has the juice right now in a match where not a lot of people have any. Pick: Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Geno Mrosko: It’s hard to imagine Brock Lesnar losing a rubber match. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Sean Rueter: Which outcome gets us Brock vs. Gunther at ‘Mania? That’s the one I want. What’s that? None of them do? Aww son of a... Pick: Brock Lesnar

Kyle Decker: I was guessing this would end in a no contest because I figured they’re riding this to Mania. But then Bray Wyatt went out and challenged the winner. That means this feud is ending and Lesnar is the favorite. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Claire Elizabeth: This feels like the end of the line for this and the beginning of the Hurt Business reunion, so let’s book it thus: Lesnar over, Lashley has a crisis of confidence and comes to the table with Montel Vontavious Porter, boom. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Cain A. Knight: It seems like Bray Wyatt wants to fight the winner at WrestleMania, so I guess that gives Brock the edge? Lesnar vs. Wyatt in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch match sounds like money to me. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Marcus Benjamin: Brock wins because the Hurt Business will soon be back in business. Lesnar loses and either the Biz beats him up afterward or this loss pushes Lashley right into their arms. Pick: Brock Lesnar

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Geno Mrosko: I don’t think they would want to beat the babyfaces here, even if it means Ripley technically suffering a PPV loss on her road to a title shot at WrestleMania. Hey, Balor can take the fall. Pick: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Sean Rueter: We’ve seen losses and other indignities push Edge to his Brood-y edge. Ahead of a likely Hell-ish WrestleMania singles clash, Finn needs to be brought low so he’s forced to unleash his inner Demon. Pick: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Kyle Decker: This probably sets up Finn vs. Edge at WrestleMania so it’s not over. Until then, the winner of the Royal Rumble isn’t taking a loss ahead of her match with Charlotte. Pick: Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, Edge and Beth over and then Finn finishes Edge off at Mania for the bigger win, because that’s how Edge likes to put cats over. Pick: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Cain A. Knight: The Rock (2000), Steve Austin (2001), Triple H (2002), Rey Mysterio (2006), and The Undertaker (2007) all won Royal Rumble matches only to lose at the February PPV before WrestleMania. More recently, Bianca Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble and then lost on both PPVs before WrestleMania 37. There are more examples out there, such as in 1997 and 1999. The point is, Kyle doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Pick: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Marcus Benjamin: I flipped a coin here and went with Rhea & Finn. Actually I didn’t flip anything. I just don’t see Rhea losing anything before she takes on Charlotte. I also don’t think this is the last chapter of Edge vs. his evil children. Pick: Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?