Madcap Moss fails to win the Intercontinental championship

Just one week ago, Madcap Moss emerged as the winner of a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would get the next crack at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship. This was a surprise because, well, it’s Madcap Moss.

Even with Emma by his side, we simply haven’t been given many reasons to take him seriously as a threat to anyone, let alone the guy who has held the Intercontinental title longer than anyone in the 21st century.

To his credit, he was absolutely competitive in the match they had on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Montreal. They presented him like a legitimate threat and the match was presented like that’s what he is, but the end result was just what you should have always expected.

GUNTHER wins, and the Intercontinental title reign lives on.

Did Moss do enough to use this to springboard into a better spot on the card on a more consistent basis? I’ll let you decide all that. It’s worth noting by the end the crowd was chanting “OLE” for Sami Zayn and cheered when GUNTHER pinned Moss.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.