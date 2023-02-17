WWE said to be considering NXT star for new Hurt Business

On screen and off, we’ve been getting indications that WWE will have Bobby Lashley & MVP back in The Hurt Business someday soon.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave us some insight into what the popular-yet-short-lived stable could look like in 2023, and it includes a name from developmental who’s definitely ready for for a call-up, two-time North American champion Carmelo Hayes:

... it has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, [Shelton] Benjamin, [Cedric] Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster. It probably wouldn’t happen until after April since Bron Breakker vs. Hayes looks to be the main event of the 4/1 NXT show in Los Angeles.

There are lots of caveats in that snippet, so we wouldn’t get too worked up about this one until we hear it’s closer to “definite”. Or, if you do, maybe follow the path our Raw and NXT reviewer extraordinaire Marcus Benjamin did when he first heard the rumor in the Cageside Offices (aka Slack channel)?

Noooo. Unless they plan on doing a Rocky/Farooq thing cause ain’t no way Melo and Lashley coexist. Which actually wouldn’t be a bad idea. Melo antagonizes Lashley for a while, they have a match after everyone turns on Lashley, Melo gets his own stable.

Whatever you think of Marcus’ idea, point is there are ways Hayes debuting as a new member of The Hurt Business could be a bad story, and ways it could be a good story. We’re not always members of Team “Let it play out” here at cSs, but we are when all we have is a note that something’s been discussed backstage.

And frankly, we’re upset no one has asked the most important question: What happens to Trick Williams in this scenario?