WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 17, 2023) with a live show emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, featuring the go home show for tomorrow night’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Advertised for tonight: Ronda Rousey is back in action for the first time in 2023. She teams up with Shayna Baszler to take on the team of Natalya and Shotzi.

Elsewhere on the card, Madcap Moss challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus combine forces to do battle with Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 17