Barry Horowitz wins match in Impact with help from WCW’s Kiss Demon

Whoa, strap on your seat belts, because we’re traveling light speed on the nostalgia train.

Barry Horowitz arrived in Impact to win his debut match. Yes, that Barry Horowitz who was a famed jobber for WWF and WCW in the 80s and 90s.

Sprinkle in a little bit of the Kiss Demon from WCW, and we’re in for a wild time in the Impact Zone.

The story for Impact Wrestling (Feb. 16, 2023) revolved around Johnny Swinger’s quest to earn a world title shot. Swinger is a comedy jobber that nobody takes seriously, except for sex dungeon aficionado Zicky Dice. The Swingman was given parameters toward his goal. Win 50 matches, and he’ll receive a crack at the Impact World Championship. That was pretty much Scott D’Amore’s way of assigning an impossible task to get Swinger out of his hair.

So far, Swinger has zero wins. Dice believed the Swingman needed a little bit of momentum to get rolling toward 50. He had just the man in mind as an easy opponent for Swinger.

Swinger entered first for the matchup on his WrestleMania III mini ring cart ushered by Dice. The big reveal for Swinger’s opponent was Horowitz.

Swinger roughed up Horowitz early with the aid of interference from Dice. Horowitz turned the tide to unleash strikes in the corner.

Swinger used an eye poke to set up a neckbreaker. Before the Swingman could pull the trigger, the Demon arrived on stage as a distraction. Swinger and Demon have heat going back to the territory days, daddy. Horowitz secured an abdominal stretch and transitioned for a roll-up to win.

At the age of 63, Horowitz is 1-0 in Impact. Horowitz inquired backstage if he could get the same deal as Swinger for 50 wins to a title shot. When Director of Authority Santino Marella offered Rhino as his opponent next week, Horowitz decided not to push his luck. He went out on top with a pat on the back.

How’s that for a fun time? Were you entertained by the hijinks involving Johnny Swinger, Zicky Dice, Barry Horowitz, and the Kiss Demon?