WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live pay-per-view event is taking place this Saturday night (Feb. 18) in Montreal, and the go home episode of SmackDown on Friday night just happens to take place from the same location. With both the Raw and SmackDown rosters converging on Montreal, it’s not surprising to see that WWE has now booked a Raw star in a match on the go home show.

Asuka is taking her murder clown gimmick to SmackDown on FOX this week, where she’ll do battle with Liv Morgan. This is something of a teaser before they both enter the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night for the right to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Carmella instigated this whole thing today by posting the following tweet of Asuka torturing Liv from earlier this week on Raw:

Carmella then suggested the match after Morgan took the bait:

Woah woah woah @YaOnlyLivvOnce! This has nothing to do with me. @WWEAsuka is the one who made you TAP. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind doing it again. Personally, I would LOVE to see that. ☺️ https://t.co/5ryp3E22g9 — Mella Is Money (@CarmellaWWE) February 16, 2023

Asuka agreed that nobody is ready for her this weekend in Montreal. The back-and-forth exchange culminated with Adam Pearce making Asuka vs. Morgan official for Friday night:

BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw.



They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal!



It is official. https://t.co/G5FwKAwEth — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2023

Liv Morgan has been embracing her extreme side as of late, and a match against a murder clown certainly fits the bill.

Here’s the current lineup for this week’s (Feb. 17) episode of SmackDown:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental title

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

Banger Bros vs. Viking Raiders

How do you like it, Cagesiders?