The Rock says goodbye to Jerry Jarrett

Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett died this week, and plenty of folks in pro wrestling are still reacting to the news. That includes Hollywood mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who remembered Jerry’s life on social media:

RIP Jerry Jarret You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it. You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it. Thank you for taking care of my family. Stay strong Jeff.I understand the pain brother. “Son’s of wrestlers” What a life.What an impact he had. What a business he loved.

I encourage you to check out the full video, where The Rock explains some of the basics about the old territory system and how Jerry played a key role in helping his family when they were struggling to make ends meet. Johnson also sends his love to current AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett (Jerry’s son), because he knows the pain that Jeff is going through right now.