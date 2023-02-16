 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s the trailer for Stone Cold’s new TV show, and he’s asking for your help

By Cain A. Knight
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may be retired, but he ain’t taking it easy.

That’s the spirit of the following trailer for his new A&E TV show, Stone Cold Takes on America, which is set to premiere on April 30 at 10 pm ET. The show will be part of A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday block of programming.

The premise of the show is that Austin is traveling the United States looking to tackle all the adventures and challenges that he missed out on while devoting his life to being a professional wrestler. The challenges seem to run the gamut, from thrilling experiences like drift racing and flying helicopters, to more grounded activities like reporting on the weather and serving burgers.

Stone Cold reached out to his fans on social media, asking for their input on where to travel next on his extended road trip:

What ideas will you suggest for Stone Cold Takes on America? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

