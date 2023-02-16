Here’s the trailer for Stone Cold’s new TV show, and he’s asking for your help

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may be retired, but he ain’t taking it easy.

That’s the spirit of the following trailer for his new A&E TV show, Stone Cold Takes on America, which is set to premiere on April 30 at 10 pm ET. The show will be part of A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday block of programming.

HELL YEAH! Hit the road with @WWE Legend, @SteveAustinBSR, as he heads on an epic adventure, accepting challenges from fans & redefining what life looks like after years in the ring! The all-new series, Stone Cold Takes on America, premieres April 30th at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/XG1L3qlS9r — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) February 16, 2023

The premise of the show is that Austin is traveling the United States looking to tackle all the adventures and challenges that he missed out on while devoting his life to being a professional wrestler. The challenges seem to run the gamut, from thrilling experiences like drift racing and flying helicopters, to more grounded activities like reporting on the weather and serving burgers.

Stone Cold reached out to his fans on social media, asking for their input on where to travel next on his extended road trip:

