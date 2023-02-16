Bayley will ‘never forget’ being left off WrestleMania and says it won’t happen again

Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss are some of the more notable women on the WWE roster who aren’t involved in a championship storyline at WrestleMania 39, and therefore don’t have an obvious creative direction for the show at this point.

Bayley knows all too well what it is like to not have a match on the main card of WrestleMania. She played host at WrestleMania 37, missed WrestleMania 38 due to injury, and was dumped into a filler pre-show Battle Royal with a bunch of other wrestlers just to get everyone on the card at WrestleMania 34.

The Role model is aware of this history, and she vows it will never happen again:

I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gRyamrsOcn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2023

One rumor indicates that WWE legends Lita and Trish Stratus might be brought in to team up with Lynch for a match against Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction, so maybe that’s how Bayley will find her way onto the WrestleMania 39 card. Then again, there’s a rumor that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be in the tag title picture at WrestleMania, so Damage CTRL might have to drop the titles relatively soon in order to accommodate the Lita and Trish rumor.

The point is, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding Bayley’s spot at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood on the weekend of April 1. The fact that she is in a feud with Becky and has main evented two consecutive episodes of Raw should bode well for her, for what it’s worth.

How do you think things will play out for Bayley this time at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.