Cody Rhodes has been doing a ton of media interviews as he gets ready to headline WWE’s WrestleMania 39 extravaganza in Hollywood on April 1 and April 2.

Based on various reports and rumors over the last year, it sounds like Cody was WWE’s backup plan for the main event match against Roman Reigns in the case that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not available to work the show. That’s why it was particularly interesting last week when Rhodes boldly stated that WWE’s current WrestleMania 39 options are “even better” than The Rock.

Cody must have received a bunch of flak for that quote about Dwayne, or maybe he realized it’s not the best political move to make, because he is now walking it back. Here’s the clarification he provided in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I said it in a pretty nice way, but I said, ‘Hey, all respect to the Rock, I like what we have.’ But I’m gonna walk that one back. And I’m gonna say, WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please. Simply because, we’re able to have WrestleMania because of someone like The Rock. And Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like [Hulk] Hogan, and because of the Dustys, and the Flairs, and the Pipers. Our industry doesn’t just exist. The content is so important in keeping it healthy, and keeping it going, and respecting these long-time fans. So, I hope I didn’t talk out of turn there ‘cause I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting. His family is massively important to what we do, and if Rock decides to show up at WrestleMania, Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn’t come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, and the gates, two days in Hollywood. So, it’s a win-win.”

Do you think Cody nailed the landing this time, Cagesiders?