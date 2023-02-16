WWE sent out the following tweet this morning, acknowledging Roman Reigns’ latest milestone as Universal champion:

The Tribal Chief’s current run as Universal champion began on the night of Aug. 30, 2020, when he pinned Braun Strowman at Payback to win the title from The Fiend. Strowman and Bray Wyatt have both been fired and rehired by WWE since that time, while Roman continues marching along as the unbeatable top champion in the company. In fact, Roman added the WWE championship to his mantle last year at WrestleMania 38 and remains a double champion to this day.

Now that Roman has reached 900 days as Universal champion, it’s natural to wonder when the 1000 day mark is coming up. That will happen later this year on May 26, assuming Roman can get through Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and maybe a new challenger in Saudi Arabia in May.

How much longer do you see Roman’s reign as Universal champion lasting, Cagesiders?