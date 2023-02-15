Patrick Mahomes won’t take off his WWE title belt

Is it just better coordination and planning? Corporate synergy with FOX and Nick Khan’s connections to the sports world? Did WWE send the NFL a big fat check? Or does Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes just think the custom championship belt is cool?

Whatever it is, the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to be the best representative of WWE who’s never wrestled for WWE. Back in Missouri today (Feb. 15) for the parade to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, Mahomes is still rocking the belt in pretty much every video and photo circulating on social media.

He’s even downing Stone Cold’s favorite beer (or at least it used to be before he got his own label), an ice cold Coors Light. Hopefully he doesn’t fall off a bus wearing the belt though... WWE doesn’t want that publicity.

He was channeling Steve Austin on stage, too.

You know WWE is giving Mahomes a “HELL YEAH” for this free marketing.