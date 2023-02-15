Patrick Mahomes won’t take off his WWE title belt

Is it just better coordination and planning? Corporate synergy with FOX and Nick Khan’s connections to the sports world? Did WWE send the NFL a big fat check? Or does Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes just think the custom championship belt is cool?
Whatever it is, the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to be the best representative of WWE who’s never wrestled for WWE. Back in Missouri today (Feb. 15) for the parade to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, Mahomes is still rocking the belt in pretty much every video and photo circulating on social media.
MVPatrick. (via @BrittanyLynne)— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023
: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DdtLjN7Wcl
QB1.#SuperBowl MVP.@NFL MVP.@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/jGWfj8vjvn— Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) February 15, 2023
He’s even downing Stone Cold’s favorite beer (or at least it used to be before he got his own label), an ice cold Coors Light. Hopefully he doesn’t fall off a bus wearing the belt though... WWE doesn’t want that publicity.
.@PatrickMahomes chugging a cold beverage. pic.twitter.com/Oxva3LHQG2— Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) February 15, 2023
He was channeling Steve Austin on stage, too.
Super Bowl LVII MVP @PatrickMahomes addresses #ChiefsKingdom following the #Chiefs Championship Parade: pic.twitter.com/qpVgqFkzzM— Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) February 15, 2023
You know WWE is giving Mahomes a “HELL YEAH” for this free marketing.
Loading comments...