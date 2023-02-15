The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 14) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 640,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 17th among cable originals the key demo. All are well above last week, and are the show’s best numbers since early January.

What changed? A lack of marquee options was probably the biggest thing. Last week they were up against a President and a King. This week was pretty much just a normal Tuesday. TNT’s early NBA game (a big match-up of Eastern Conference contenders in Boston & Milwaukee) got a .50 rating to win the night on cable.

Some credit should probably go to the buzz generated by Feb. 7’s big closing angle. Jacy Jayne did a lot of press last week, and WWE made sure to start hyping her appearance over the weekend.

We’ll see if they can keep this momentum going next week with a title bout, and Jayne’s first match since turning on her Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

