The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 14) episode of WWE NXT.
According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 640,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 17th among cable originals the key demo. All are well above last week, and are the show’s best numbers since early January.
What changed? A lack of marquee options was probably the biggest thing. Last week they were up against a President and a King. This week was pretty much just a normal Tuesday. TNT’s early NBA game (a big match-up of Eastern Conference contenders in Boston & Milwaukee) got a .50 rating to win the night on cable.
Some credit should probably go to the buzz generated by Feb. 7’s big closing angle. Jacy Jayne did a lot of press last week, and WWE made sure to start hyping her appearance over the weekend.
We’ll see if they can keep this momentum going next week with a title bout, and Jayne’s first match since turning on her Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin.
Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:
- Feb. 1 - 619K / .13
- Feb. 8* - 400K / .07
- Feb. 15* - 525K / .11
- Feb. 22 - 612K / .12
- Mar. 1 - 551K / .13
- Mar. 8 - 613K / .13
- Mar. 15 - 624K / .14
- Mar. 22 - 628K / .14
- Mar. 29 - 626K / .14
- April 5 - 631K / .14
- April 12 - 610K / .12
- April 19 - 569K / .12
- April 26 - 577K / .14
- May 3 - 661K / .13
- May 10 - 533K /.10
- May 17 - 601K / .14
- May 24 - 551K / .13
- May 31 - 534K / .12
- June 7 - 657K / .14
- June 14 - 612K / .12
- June 21 - 637K / .18
- June 28 - 570K / .11
- July 5 - 593K / .12
- July 12 - 582K / .14
- July 19 - 588K / .13
- July 26 - 600K / .13
- Aug. 2 - 649K / .15
- Aug. 9 - 597K / .13
- Aug. 16 - 723K / .17
- Aug. 23 - 678K / .14
- Aug. 30 - 676K / .15
- Sept. 6 - 684K / .16
- Sept. 13 - 728K / .15
- Sept. 20 - 688K / .15
- Sept. 27 - 660K / .16
- Oct. 4 - 625K / .13
- Oct. 11 - 737K / .15
- Oct. 18 - 676K / .18
- Oct. 25 - 716K / .15
- Nov. 1 - 670K / .13
- Nov. 8 - 664K / .15
- Nov. 15 - 663K / .17
- Nov. 22 - 624K / .12
- Nov. 29 - 644K / .13
- Dec. 6 - 534K / .13
- Dec. 13 - 666K / .17
- Dec. 20 - 705K / .15
- Dec. 27 - 588K / .12
- Jan. 3 - 653K / .16
- Jan. 10 - 700K / .15
- Jan. 17 - 600K / .14
- Jan. 24 - 607K / .12
- Jan. 31 - 587K / .13
- Feb. 7 - 562K / .11
- Feb. 14 - 640K / .15
* Aired on SyFy
If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.
