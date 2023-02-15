 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NXT had some its best numbers of the year on Valentine’s Day

By Sean Rueter
/ new
WWE.com

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 14) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 640,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 17th among cable originals the key demo. All are well above last week, and are the show’s best numbers since early January.

What changed? A lack of marquee options was probably the biggest thing. Last week they were up against a President and a King. This week was pretty much just a normal Tuesday. TNT’s early NBA game (a big match-up of Eastern Conference contenders in Boston & Milwaukee) got a .50 rating to win the night on cable.

Some credit should probably go to the buzz generated by Feb. 7’s big closing angle. Jacy Jayne did a lot of press last week, and WWE made sure to start hyping her appearance over the weekend.

We’ll see if they can keep this momentum going next week with a title bout, and Jayne’s first match since turning on her Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats