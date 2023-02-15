John Cena isn’t just the WWE 2K23 cover star, he’s also its DJ

The steady stream of updates and press releases for WWE 2K23 continues ahead of its scheduled release next month.

Our latest is about the soundtrack, which for the second time in franchise history, will have John Cena’s fingerprints on it. Already the cover star and subject of the game’s Showcase mode, Cena is executive producing the soundtrack (which we suppose is a promotion; when he did it for 2K15 he just got a “curator” credit).

Here it is:

Today, 2K unveiled the complete soundtrack for WWE 2K23, curated by cover Superstar and Executive Soundtrack Producer John Cena. Featuring a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, fans can check out this Even Stronger soundtrack today on Apple Music. The official WWE 2K23 track list, curated by John Cena, includes: • Metallica - “Sad But True” • Bizarrap & Quevedo - “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” • Doja Cat - “Vegas” • Luciano - “SUVs” • Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Can’t Stop” • Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby - “Ramen & OJ” • HARDY - “JACK” • Bullet for My Valentine - “No More Tears To Cry” • Dei V ft. Omar Courtz - “Dame Lu” • Letdown. - “Shipwreck” • IDLES - “Grounds” • Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott - “Take What You Want”

Does the “Bad, Bad Man” MC still have it? Is this a playlist you can mash some buttons to?