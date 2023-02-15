Habitual line-stepper Grayson Waller was back at it on WWE NXT last night (Feb. 14). The Australian Superstar was kicked out of the Performance Center for causing trouble ahead of his Vengeance Day match with Bron Breakker, and suspended for confronting NXT authority figure Shawn Michaels after losing said match.
Waller was back in action against Tyler Bate this week. When that match didn’t go his way either, guess who Grayson blamed? Yep, that “stooge” Michaels.
Uhhhhhh?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bG83zKpZp6— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2023
At the insistence of Matt Bloom and NXT security, Waller left the facility after that. He did not go quietly, however.
Shawn kicking me out of the building is hilarious. HBK has no idea how to treat an actual superstar #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fVJ1vLg6gd— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 15, 2023
Where is this leading? A match with HBK probably isn’t happening. But there are a few tantalizing fantasy booking options out there should Michaels go the proxy route. Waller vs. a debuting Dragon Lee, or maybe a certain Switchblade?
Let us know what you think, after you check out all highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:
