Jinder Mahal is getting an NXT title shot

NXT is marching toward their WrestleMania weekend PLE, Stand & Deliver. The brand also announced their Mar. 7 episode will be a themed-one, Roadblock.

So last night (Feb. 14), they set-up some big matches.

The expectation coming out of Vengeance Day was that we were finally headed toward a clash between NXT champion Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. That’s probably still the plan for April 1 in Los Angeles, but Breakker will have to deal with a roadblock first — but not at Roadblock.

Former WWE champ Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher interrupted Bron on this week’s episode. Mahal put over the champ, and planted a seed for a possible future Breakker heel turn by claiming fans are turning on the long-reigning titleholder. It set-up a championship match for next week’s episode.

That was one of three matches booked for next Tuesday. Hayes’ running buddy Trick Williams took aim at Ilja Dragunov one week after Dragunov returned during Melo’s match with JD McDonagh. A distraction from McDonagh allowed Trick to get the drop on the Mad Russian, and now they’ll have a match.

And after Jacy Jayne explained that her attack on Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin was a way to springboard her into the spotlight, Indi Hartwell got an interview to say that Jayne shouldn’t think she was just going to jump to the front of the line for a Women’s title shot. So they’ll have a match next Tuesday, too.

And speaking of the Women’s title, it certainly seems Roxanne Perez will defend it against Meiko Satomura on the upcoming Roadblock episode. Unless announcer Vic Joseph kept saying “roadblock” for some other reason as Perez was accepting a challenge from her tag partner after the champ & Satomura defeated Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in last night’s main event.

