WWE continued down the road to WrestleMania with the Feb. 13 episode of Raw.

How did it do in the ratings?

According to Showbuzz Daily, the Feb. 13 edition was watched by an average of 1.81 million people across its three hours. Among 18-49 year olds, it averaged a .47 rating. The overall viewership number is down only slightly from the Monday before, but in the demo the show was down significantly for the second straight week. Last night’s rating was 14.5% lower than Feb. 6, which was down 14% from Jan. 30’s Royal Rumble fallout episode.

Raw was still easily the highest rated cable original on Monday night — ESPN’s 7pm college basketball game between Miami & North Carolina scored a .31 to finish second. It was again fourth on all of television.

The show also continued to avoid the big drops it’s often experienced in the 10pm ET block...

Hour One: 1.81 million / .46

Hour Two: 1.92 million / .49

Hour Three: 1.7 million / .45

Will next Monday’s Elimination Chamber fallout episode break the recent ratings trend? Is that even a huge deal as long as they’re outpacing the competition?

