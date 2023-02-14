Roman Reigns reacts to Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn’s Raw segment

Sami Zayn showed up on Raw last night (Feb. 13) for a segment with Cody Rhodes.

It established common cause between the man scheduled to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber this weekend, and the one booked to do so at WrestleMania 39 on April 2... and maybe opened the door for the company to call an audible and book a Triple Threat for Los Angeles.

Whatever it accomplished, Rhodes & Zayn’s segment was the latest widely praised chapter in stories involving Reigns, his Bloodline family, and his reign. But you know who it didn’t impress?

Your Tribal Chief.

Roman’s brief message in the middle of that tweeted TikTok is:

“If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me? You don’t stand a chance. [laughs] I’ll see ya in Montreal.”

Normally, I’d dock points for putting the Supa Hot Fire meme on your own dis track, but I’m not gonna tell the Tribal Chief he’s doing anything wrong right now.

Is it Saturday yet?