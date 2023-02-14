Baron Corbin is trying to figure out what he’s doing

One week after his pairing with JBL went up in flames, Baron Corbin had another bad night on Raw.

The Feb. 13 episode saw his interview get bumped for Sami Zayn, and when he complained about that, he got his ass beat by Cody Rhodes (to be fair, Rhodes let him get away with bad mouthing his injury, his push, and his brother, but stepped to him when he mentioned Dusty and only struck him when he was about to mention his beloved pooch).

That led to an online exclusive interview where Corbin flat out says he’s “struggling”, and “look, I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing, where I’m going. I don’t know yet.”

Whether the Wrestling God 2.0 gimmick with JBL was designed to fail and get us to this point with Corbin is an interesting question. Either way, Baron’s quest for a character that clicks is now a storyline. Not much else has worked for a guy who WWE’s invested a lot of time in over the years, and who everyone in the locker room speaks highly of — in general, and especially as an in-ring dance partner.

Based on last night, it seems Corbin is heading toward something like the Lone Wolf act he came out of NXT with back in 2016. That would make sense. As much as we loved the Bum Ass routine he was doing during the ThunderDome era, something like that probably doesn’t have a long shelf life. WWE’s also historically seen Corbin as an upper midcard/main event gatekeeper-type, and it’s hard to do that with a comedy character.

Let us know where you think Baron/Constable/King/Bum Ass/Happy Corbin is headed next, Cagesiders.