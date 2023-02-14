 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I can’t stop thinking about Seth Rollins BIG RED BOOTs

By Sean Rueter
USA

Seth Rollins showed up on Raw last night (Feb. 13) as the guest on Miz TV.

He cut a good promo that hit on the points he’s been making on the interview circuit about his presumptive WrestleMania 39 opponent Logan Paul. He was attacked by the man he’s been feuding with, Austin Theory, continuing the build toward the Elimination Chamber match for Theory’s United States championship going down this Saturday in Montreal.

But, like The Miz, I was too distracted by the GIANT RED BOOTS the Drip Gawd was rocking.

The internet tells me those are from Brooklyn based art collective MSCHF. And you’ll never guess what they’re called...

MSCHF.com

The list price for Seth’s BIG RED BOOTs (or is it BIG RED BOOOTs?) is $350, but the original run is sold out, so you’ll have to head to secondary market for a pair. They last sold on this site for $1200.

Which brings us to the most important question... does getting a Stomp hurt more or less when delivered with a BIG RED BOOT?

