Judge dismisses MLW’s antitrust lawsuit against WWE

Thirteen months ago, MLW filed a lawsuit against WWE accusing the largest pro wrestling company in the world of violating federal antitrust law. The case involved allegations of poaching wrestlers and tampering with their contracts, but the centerpiece was television and streaming deals MLW claims WWE pressured Vice and FOX-owned Tubi to back away from.

Over the past year, lawyers for the two companies have gone back and forth as WWE sought to have the case dismissed, essentially on the grounds they do not have a monopoly over the wrestling market, and therefore don’t have the power to do what MLW alleges. As recently as December of 2022, Judge Edward J. Davila of the United States District Court, California Northern District (San Jose) has ordered the case to proceed. He did, however, ask for amended pleadings (updates to the case which address the issues raised in pre-trial motions) before moving into the discovery phase of the trial, where each side would be required to share evidence and other documentation deemed pertinent to the case (in a recent motion, WWE argued that the information MLW requested was excessive).

Yesterday (Feb. 13), Judge Davila did grant WWE’s motion to dismiss. His nine page ruling states:

The Court finds that MLW has not included sufficient facts to plausibly allege a relevant antitrust product market. Regarding the proposed market, the complaint alleges only that there are four competitors in the “United States professional wrestling market”; that the “business of promoting professional wrestling as sports entertainment is fundamentally a media industry, with revenues and business valuation[s] driven largely by fees obtained from broadcasting rights deals”; and that corporations such as NBCUniversal and Fox Sports “purchase broadcasting rights in the [proposed market] for their various distribution channels such as broadcast networks, cable and satellite services, streaming networks, and film production companies.” These facts, as pled, are not sufficient to provide an understanding of the characteristics of the relevant market, including the existence or lack of substitutes.

While Judge Davilla doesn’t believe MLW’s current case supports their allegations, he did leave the door open for the company to file an amended case within 21 days that does. Something that MLW owner Court Bauer indicates they will do, telling multiple outlets:

“Our legal team is already at work on amending the complaint. We have every intention to continue pursuing our case against WWE.”

If Judge Davilla rules that the amended complaint does merit reopening the case, arguments over discovery will proceed. If he doesn’t find MLW’s updated arguments sound enough (or if they fail or choose not to file them), the case would be closed.

MLW recently started a new television series on the Reelz network, the second episode of which airs tonight.