Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley official for Elimination Chamber

Okay, sure, we knew this match was going to happen last week when Brock Lesnar showed up with a contract for a match with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Good ol’ Bobby Who did the typical heel thing and refused to sign so he could maintain some kind of edge.

So, of course, that led us to Monday Night Raw this week in Brooklyn, where a contract signing was held.

This time around, Lashley once again played “mind games,” as Corey Graves called it, by having a dozen or so security guys right there and a couple more to bring out his own table and chair that he set up near the Titantron. He was refusing to sign in the ring.

“We’re doing this on my terms.”

Naturally, this was just a way to get the upper hand on Lesnar and Lashley ultimately signed the contract to make the match official for this Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The updated Elimination Chamber match card: