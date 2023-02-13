 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SmackDown’s ratings continue to impress

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

Ho hum. SmackDown was again the highest rated show on all of television last Friday night (Feb. 10).

With an audience of 2,468,000 and a .64 rating among 18-49 year olds — both increases over the week prior — WWE’s blue show beat out Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos as the highest rated program. Even better is this data point from the always essential Wrestlenomics:

Here’s a rundown of the past ten months or so of the numbers that have made SmackDown a winner for FOX:

