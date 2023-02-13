Ho hum. SmackDown was again the highest rated show on all of television last Friday night (Feb. 10).
With an audience of 2,468,000 and a .64 rating among 18-49 year olds — both increases over the week prior — WWE’s blue show beat out Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos as the highest rated program. Even better is this data point from the always essential Wrestlenomics:
Smackdown is delivering Fox's strongest ratings in key ad demos in weekday primetime.— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) February 12, 2023
Friday is the only night where Fox consistently beats broadcast competition in P18-49 and P18-34.
Here’s a rundown of the past ten months or so of the numbers that have made SmackDown a winner for FOX:
- April 1 - 2.36 million / .61
- April 8 - 2.23 / .60
- Apri 15 - 2.14 / .48
- April 22 - 1.95 / .47
- April 29 - 1.95 / .38
- May 6 - 2.00 / .46
- May 13 - 1.89 / .40
- May 20 - 2.03 / .45
- May 27 - 1.88 / .43
- June 3 - 1.94 / .47
- June 10 - 1.91 / .44
- June 17 - 2.29 / .57
- June 24 - 2.23 / .53
- July 1 - 2.14 / .49
- July 8 - 2.13 / .47
- July 15 - 2.08 / .47
- July 22 - 2.26 / .62
- July 29 - 2.19 / .52
- Aug. 5 - 2.09 / .49
- Aug. 12 - 1.93 / .44
- Aug. 19 - 2.08 / .47
- Aug. 26 - 1.99 / .48
- Sept. 2 - 2.08 / .49
- Sept. 9 - 2.37 / .57
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
* Aired on FS1
Numbers via Showbuzz Daily
