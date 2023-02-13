Ho hum. SmackDown was again the highest rated show on all of television last Friday night (Feb. 10).

With an audience of 2,468,000 and a .64 rating among 18-49 year olds — both increases over the week prior — WWE’s blue show beat out Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos as the highest rated program. Even better is this data point from the always essential Wrestlenomics:

Smackdown is delivering Fox's strongest ratings in key ad demos in weekday primetime.



Friday is the only night where Fox consistently beats broadcast competition in P18-49 and P18-34.



Here’s a rundown of the past ten months or so of the numbers that have made SmackDown a winner for FOX:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily