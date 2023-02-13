Kevin Owens spent a good chunk of his 2022 trying to convince WWE fans that the Ezekiel guy who debuted on Raw after WrestleMania 38 wasn’t Elias’ brother, but actually Elias himself. He never really succeeded with most of y’all, but he at least ended the farce with an apron powerbomb that sent “Zeke” out on a stretcher and led to Elias’ return in October.

Or, if you’re not into the whole truth thing, you probably bought the story that KO’s attack left Ezekiel hospitalized, surrounded by the rest of his pretend family. And if that’s what’s actually been going with, Elias’ has probably been a part of his family’s round the clock vigil by Zeke’s bedside, right?

Not according to what the Drifter told WWE Germany’s online show, Die Woche. Elias told host Sebastian Hackl that he’s a big family man, but when asked how Zeke’s doing, he said:

“Yeah, I gotta be honest with you. The boss is in way more contact with him than I am. He wants to know like, ‘When’s he going to be back? How is he?’ — everything like that. The truth is all the reports I get is that he’s still in a coma. He’s in the hospital recovering, ever since he was taken out by Kevin Owens. I don’t know if you remember when the whole family was gathered by the hospital bed. You know, I kind of keep my distance now to protect myself emotionally. It’s hard to see my brother like that, but all the reports I get say that he is still in a coma. We’re hoping for a recovery, though.”

The obvious explanation is that Owens was always right, and Ezekiel was always just Elias with a shave. The alternative is that Elias is a selfish jerk who can’t put his own feelings aside to show up and say some encouraging words to his comatose brother, or just squeeze his hand.

Guess it’s a good thing Elias is just a liar.