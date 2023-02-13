Back in December, the internet had some fun with pictures of an odd assortment of celebrities that hit a few of those celebs’ social media accounts.

Seeing as one of those famous folks was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, we got in on the fun here at Cageside Seats dot com. And now that Taker and friends’ DraftKings commercial debuted during FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII last night (Feb. 12), we’d like to take a moment to gloat about sussing out that the pics were from a Super Bowl advertisement*.

Er, sorry, what I meant to say was... share the commercial featuring Kevin Hart, David Ortiz, Emmitt Smith, Ludacris, Tony Hawk, Julius Erving, Lisa Leslie & Taker with you.

Worth the wait? Was it better than the memes & jokes? You tell us, Cagesiders.