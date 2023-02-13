The WWE title featured prominently in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

WWE’s been sending versions of the championship which bear the company’s name to championship sports teams for years now. Early on, it wasn’t always clear what happened to WWE title belts — which are customized with the winning team’s logo — upon delivery. They started showing up at parades and such, but those appearances didn’t always go the way WWE hoped.

Recently though, it seems they’ve been doing a better job of coordinating the title’s role in the champs’ celebrations. That seemed to be the case in the Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room after they won Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix last night (Feb. 12).

The belt was sitting on game (and season) MVP Patrick Mahomes’ chair as he was still talking with his teammates about the big run he managed despite his injured ankle during the game-winning drive. Mahomes made a show of unveiling it, carried it around a bit, then handed it off to his teammates for more revelry.

And sometime NXT talking head Arash Markazi was on hand to film it.

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs’ star quarterback had the belt back by the time he was resting that ankle on the team bus. It does look nice paired with that Lombardi Trophy.

What changed in terms of how these belts are handled? It could be that Mahomes and the Chiefs know the drill, having just received one a few years back after winning Super Bowl LIV. Or maybe it’s the influence of Dwayne Johnson fan, and KC’s all-time great tight end Travis Kelce?

My guess is that between SmackDown license holder FOX broadcasting the game, and CEO Nick Khan’s connections in the sports world, WWE just had more pull than normal in this situation.

Whatever it was, this is pretty great product placement for WWE. And icing on the cake for wrestling-loving Chiefs fans.