Raw airs tonight (Feb. 13) with a live show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the final episode of Raw during the three week build towards Elimination Chamber, which takes place this Saturday (Feb. 18).

Brock Lesnar is walking into a trap

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will meet in the ring on tonight’s episode and sign a contract to make their match at Elimination Chamber official.

Lesnar made quick work of Lashley last week, handing him the contract and then F-5’ing Bob on his way out of the ring. The All Mighty should have known better than to let his guard down like that; whenever you are in the ring with Brock Lesnar, it’s tantamount to entering the lion’s den.

Things won’t be so easy for Lesnar over the next week. Not only will Bob be better prepared to fight off Lesnar tonight, if necessary, but MVP is making moves backstage to put The Hurt Business back together. The Beast is expecting a one-on-one match with Lashley this weekend, but there’s a decent chance that Brock is walking into a trap in Montreal.

The Hurt Business reunion has been teased for a while and it’s time to finally make it happen, at Brock Lesnar’s expense.

The title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her gold at WrestleMania against the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match. The six women in the chamber will first fight each other in a six-woman tag team match tonight. Natalya teams up with fellow SmackDown stars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to take on the Raw trio of Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross.

United States Champion Austin Theory puts his belt on the line in the men’s Elimination Chamber match against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest. Rollins will be a guest on Miz TV tonight after curb stomping Theory last week, while Reed warms up for the chamber by taking on Mustafa Ali.

Sami Zayn challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at Elimination Chamber, and the winner will then defend the title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. If the Tribal Chief is in the house tonight, will he be more focused on the match with Sami or the match with Cody? Roman is not currently listed in the advertising for Raw, for what it’s worth.

The Usos hold the Raw tag team titles and the SmackDown tag team titles, but they might have an empty schedule this week. Roman Reigns told them to stay home next weekend instead of showing up at SmackDown or Elimination Chamber. He didn’t say anything about tonight’s Raw, however.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were shocked to see Lita show up last week and help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley inside a steel cage. The surprises might not be finished, because there’s a rumor that suggests Damage CTRL is headed towards a PPV match against Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Miz is a busy man tonight. In addition to hosting his talk show, he’ll have a rematch against Rick Boogs. Boogs squashed him two weeks ago when Miz wasn’t in his proper ring gear. Will the result be any different when Miz wrestles in his underwear?

- Edge & Beth Phoenix are scheduled for a mixed tag team match against Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Rhea wasn’t around last week, so Beth was able to hit a Glam Slam on that little shithead Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day is a lot more formidable when Ripley is in the ring, so maybe she’ll return tonight and help her group get the last laugh before the PPV match.

- Chelsea Green has done nothing but complain to management and lose matches ever since she returned to WWE at Royal Rumble. If I were her, I’d steer clear of Piper Niven tonight, because Piper is pissed off after missing out on a spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

- Maximum Male Models are officially on the Raw roster, and Maxxine Dupri is open to the idea of adding more members to the group.

- Baron Corbin was kicked to the curb by JBL last week after losing a match against that creep Dexter Lumis. This isn’t the first time that Baron has reached rock bottom. How will he rebound from JBL’s verbal burial?

- What’s going on with Alexa Bliss? She has not been on TV since losing at Royal Rumble.

