WWE Raw results, live blog (Feb. 13, 2023): Elimination Chamber go home show

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 13, 2023) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled for this coming Saturday night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley come together for a contract signing, Seth Rollins will be a special guest on “Miz TV,” Asuka & Nikki Cross & Carmella team up to take on Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez & Natalya, The Miz takes on BOOGS, Mustafa Ali goes up against the big man Bronson Reed, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 13