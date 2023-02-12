The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Elimination Chamber event set to take place Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event is one the company uses annually as a bridge from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania.

There are four matches official for the show and a fifth we can be reasonably certain is happening. It’s a big card!

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn finally turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble, and was beaten down and kicked out of The Bloodline for it. Sami made clear he wanted Reigns and was coming to take his titles and Roman decided to do it in Montreal so he could embarrass Sami in front of all his friends and family. There’s no reason to think a title change will happen here but the atmosphere will be electric.

Elimination Chamber U.S. Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford

Qualifying matches were held to determine who would get in to challenge Theory for his title. The list of names you see here, of course, were the victors. There’s plenty of history with Rollins but otherwise this is wide open for a new program for Theory and someone else.

Elimination Chamber: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Rodriguez, Morgan, Cross, and Asuka were awarded a spot on account of the fact that they were the last four to be eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. Natalya and Carmella won qualifying matches.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Edge and The Judgment Day have been going at it for what feels like forever. When that included his wife taking a conchairto, it was only a matter of time before we got a mixed tag team match on a major show. This is it.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

I’m including this here because they already shot an angle for this and will be doing a contract signing segment on Monday Night Raw this week. It’s at least possible they don’t go through with the match but there’s no reason to think they won’t.

Considering they have a big title match and two separate Elimination Chamber matches to get through, this could be the full card.

