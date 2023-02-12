I just can’t wait for the crowd in Montreal

Here’s the reality of the situation we’re currently facing with the main event of Elimination Chamber on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023: Sami Zayn has pretty much zero chance to actually beat Roman Reigns, because it would mean winning the WWE Universal championship and would make the main event of WrestleMania 39 Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn. Even the biggest Zayn supporter couldn’t justify WWE making that decision, all things considered.

In that case, we’re left with a match where we pretty much already know the outcome. It’s fair to wonder, then, why we should even bother tuning in.

For me, I just can’t wait for the atmosphere we’re going to get inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

WWE posted the following on Twitter yesterday, and it’s one hell of a throwback that got me even more excited for the match:

If this classic moment is any indication, the Montreal crowd should be wild for @samizayn at #WWEChamber

That was all the way back in 2015, when John Cena was doing his U.S. title open challenge deal and Bret Hart answered the call just to introduce Zayn, who had still been kicking around in NXT. This was a big moment for him, getting a run at Cena as a big main roster introduction. It almost went horribly when he threw his shoulder out in his excitement before ever even making it into the ring, but he had a good match anyway and has been doing his thing in WWE ever since.

But just listen to how hot that crowd was for him in that clip.

Now imagine how much hotter Montreal will be this time around, with Sami in the main event fighting for the top title in one of the best stories WWE has told in a decade — and probably even longer than that — against the top star in the industry today.

He may be destined to lose the match, but I’ll be right there for all of it anyway just to experience the atmosphere that crowd is going to create for it.