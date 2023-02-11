WWE has announced that we won’t have to wait long to hear an explanation from Jacy Jayne for her taking inspiration from early 1990s Shawn Michaels and turning on her longtime tag team partner, Gigi Dolin on NXT TV last week. The promotion announced Jayne will be on next week’s show to tell us why (via WWE.com):

The shocking implosion of Toxic Attraction has sent a shockwave throughout NXT, and now one of the women involved will speak about what happened. Jacy Jayne, the Superstar who attacked her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin and kicked her through a door during “Ding Dong, Hello!,” will talk about why she committed such a heinous act.

The Toxic Attraction breakup seemed to be coming when the two couldn’t get along while challenging for the title Roxanne Perez won from their former leader, Mandy Rose, but we couldn’t know it would happen so soon.

Now we’ll find out why.

Other plans for the show include:

See you next Tuesday night!