NXT’s Amari Miller suffers torn ACL, headed to surgery

By Sean Rueter
The NXT’s roster’s experienced several injuries of late, but most have been of the scrapes & bruises variety. Unfortunately for Amari Miller, her’s is going to take more than time to heal.

Miller tweeted last night (Feb. 9) that she’s been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will need surgery to repair her knee.

The 26 year old from Kansas City (whose real name is Camron Clay) hasn’t received a push since signing with WWE in early 2021, but she’s appeared pretty regularly on NXT, Level Up, and the show Level Up replaced, 205 Live. Her most recent appearance was on last month’s New Year’s Evil edition of the main developmental show, in the 20 women battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s title eventually won by Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

Join us in wishing her a speedy recovery, and helping her manifest that major comeback.

