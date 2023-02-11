We heard that Ronda Rousey would be back on television last night (Feb. 10), and she was.

Ronda returned to SmackDown during a segment where Natalya was continuing her program with Shayna Baszler. They took a beat to tease some tension between the two MMA Horsewomen, then Baszler & Rousey put the boots to Nattie.

That served as set-up for a tag match we’ll get next week, where Ronda & Shayna will team-up to take on Natalya & Shotzi. That’ll be Rousey’s first match since dropping the SmackDown Women’s title to Charlotte Flair on Dec. 30, but she doesn’t seem worried about ring rust.

And with this partnership becoming official, it’s even more likely the report of Rousey & Baszler getting a Women’s Tag title match at WrestleMania 39 are correct.

We’ll have to wait and see how they cross path with current champs IYO SKY & Dakota Kai (if the Damage CTRL duo make it to ‘Mania with the belts). In the meantime, Ronda & Shayna’s match is only one of the things WWE booked for next Friday’s Elimination Chamber go home show.

In addition to the murder of Madcap and a BIG MEATY BANGER, we’ll also be treated to continuing Bloodline intrigue. Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns told Jimmy Uso to watch next week’s show on television (because he’ll see some things that way he would miss while being in the building... things like his brother Jey’s fistbump with Sami Zayn).

Sound like a plan?