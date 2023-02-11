Lacey Evans could do this forever

I know there’s only so much time to go around on any given episode of WWE television but when Lacey Evans didn’t appear on last week’s Royal Rumble fallout edition, I was instantly worried. She had just finally made it to TV after stops and starts on all the vignettes airing hyping her return. It were those very stops and starts that had me concerned.

But then her music hit and there she was again, back to destroy a local athlete:

Credit to the “local athlete,” Carmen Harress, who did her job exceedingly well here. There’s just something about Lacey that engender’s hate from everyone in the building. Sure, it’s the trash talk to the crowd and the general air of superiority that is entirely unearned in this setting, but she might be as close as we’re going to get to Eva Marie levels of heat in the women’s division.

I, for one, greatly appreciate that.

And, like I said, that they brought her back gives hope that they’ll bring her back for another squash next week. Hell, they could just let her do this forever.

