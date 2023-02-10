Madcap Moss gets the next shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship

GUNTHER has been Intercontinental champion for 245 days now, the longest reign we’ve seen in the 21st century, according to WWE. It’s just the era we live in now, which is good because it gives the titles a whole lot more meaning when they aren’t playing hot potato with them.

That would also seem to make challengers for the title more noteworthy but WWE finds them by simply holding multi-person matches on a whim and allowing the winner to challenge for the title just after.

The latest example of this was the main event of Friday Night SmackDown this week, where Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss got together for a Fatal 4-Way match with the winner getting a shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship.

None seemed to be legit contenders coming into the match, but that’s why they wrestle ‘em, right?

And then, wouldn’t you know it, Madcap Moss, of all people, took advantage of the chaos and messed around and won the match. He will challenge GUNTHER for the title next week.

