Jey Uso returns, and the tag team title run continues

When WWE put together an eight-team tournament to crown the next number one contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles, Braun Strowman & Ricochet were not among the list of teams who made the cut. Despite this, they won the whole damn thing and got to challenge The Usos for the straps on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Uncasville.

Even more interesting than that, was what exactly that would look like, considering Jey Uso hadn’t been seen since Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble weeks ago. Jimmy was shown repeatedly calling him throughout the first hour leading up to the match.

When it came time for it, he made his entrance alone.

And it looked like he would be going it alone too, until Jey showed up at the top of the steps out in the crowd holding the tag titles. He made his way to the ring and embraced his brother and all seemed to be right.

Sure enough, it was.

The two were taken to the limit by the tournament winners, earning a “this is awe-some” chant along the way, but Jey was there for his brother when he needed to be, saving him from being pinned and then sneakily tagging himself in to hit the big frog splash to score the pinfall to retain the titles.

572 days and counting.

