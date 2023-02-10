John Cena wasn’t officially announced for Fast X, the latest installment in the billion dollar Fast & Furious franchise.

Devotees of the series figured Cena’s Jakob Toretto would be back after his debut in F9, seeing as he made peace with big brother Dom (the Vin Diesel character whose speeches about family are as much a staple of these movies as insane car chases). Set photos seemed to confirm it. But we didn’t know for sure until teasers for the May 19 releasing movie started coming out this week.

A full trailer dropped today, in which we learn a little bit about what Jakob will be getting up to in his second outing in the Fast Universe. The whole thing is above, but if you’re just here to see Cena... he looks pissed, which is kind of Jake’s whole deal, and also the proper mindset for firing the giant rockets strapped to the side of your muscle car.

But as everyone who’s ever watched Cena go from goofy to deadly serious during a wrestling promo knows, the 16 time WWE World champ has range. So it’s appropriate that on the same day the Fast X trailer drops, TMZ also brings us some set pics from the project John’s currently filming in Australia, Peter Farrelly’s Ricky Stanicky.

In these, Cena is... not firing car bazookas.

John Cena rocked a short skirt and heels for his role in his upcoming film, "Ricky Stanicky." https://t.co/uYl744kPqF — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2023

We don’t get much in the way of context for these, but it’s not too difficult to imagine how it fits into a movie from the director of Dumb & Dumber which has the following plot synopsis:

Ricky Stanicky is a fictional character used by a group of married friends to blame their misbehavior when making excuses to their wives. When the wives become suspicious of never meeting this person, the husbands then find someone to play the fictional character.

Put it all together, and — while we are excited to see him at WrestleMania 39 — that might be the upcoming Cena role we’re least looking forward to.