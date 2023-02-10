Shortly after he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team championship to The Usos in May of last year, WWE wrote Randy Orton off television.

In the months since, we’ve heard the 14 time WWE World champ was dealing with a significant back injury. Eventually it came out he’d undergone fusion surgery to treat it, and that there was concern within the company about his future.

Last weekend, a photo of the 42 year old Orton made the internet rounds. It was one of several from a visit Randy & his family made to Boone Center, Inc., an organization in their home state of Missouri whose mission is “to inspire and support people with disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities.”

Which is very cool all around. But, of course, as pro wrestling fans, one of our first thoughts was “The Viper looks JACKED!”

Thoughts like that lead to speculation Orton could be getting ready to come back to WWE. An update from this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter didn’t dissuade us from those notions, but Dave Meltzer has not heard anything that would indicate WWE’s planning for Randy’s return.

We’ve heard no wrestling update on him recently but his back injuries were very serious and a few months ago there was concern about whether he’d be able to return, or at best, it would be a long time, which it has already been.

Oh well. We’re happy Orton seems to be feeling good and enjoying life. We’ll still keep wondering about his future in the squared circle, though.