Gigi Dolin wasn’t the only NXT wrestler whose face got messed up this week

The damage Gigi Dolin took (possibly as a result of a collective misunderstanding of how hinges work) in the closing angle of the Feb. 7 NXT has been a big topic of conversation around the wrestle web this week.

But another surprising moment from Tuesday’s show also apparently resulted in an injury. Ilja Dragunov returned for the first time since last October, looking for revenge against his old NXT UK rival JD McDonagh. Dragunov was written off — presumably because he was one of several international talents throughout the business who’ve been dealing visa issues — when McDonagh wouldn’t release a submission hold after a match. So he showed up to make sure the Irish Ace lost to Carmelo Hayes, then forearmed him in the face.

McDonagh implies that move detached his retina, an injury which will have him sidelined for the next couple weeks.

.@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend - Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I've got a detached retina in my right eye.



Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time.



10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em. pic.twitter.com/P4GfpbnkUG — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) February 9, 2023

It’s possible the injury happened elsewhere and JD is just kayfabing the cause, but looking at the spot, I don’t doubt the Mad Russian’s diving strike could have detached his retina.

No matter. It definitely seems like this long-running feud will resume as soon as McDonagh is ready.