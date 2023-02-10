[SPOILER] could be returning on SmackDown tonight

We’ve heard a fair amount about a certain former Raw and SmackDown Women’s champion over the past month, but we haven’t seen her since she dropped the blue brand’s belt to a returning Charlotte Flair on Dec. 30.

Now, a week after a report about what she’ll be doing at WrestleMania 39, PWInsider has this:

We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey today, so it would appear she is slated to return to WWE programming tonight.

SmackDown is in Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena tonight (Feb. 10), and there’s no other obvious reason why Rousey would have left her farm for the Constitution State. Throw in reports WWE opted not to use her at Royal Rumble because nothing she would have done was befitting her star power, and her rumored ‘Mania program (and how that rumor fits with Rousey’s own statements)? Insider’s connecting of dots makes sense.

That WrestleMania program is believed to be with Shayna Baszler, and involve the two MMA Horsewomen’s pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag titles. Those belts are currently held by Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY & Dakota Kai, who’ve mostly been featured on Raw the last couple months — and might have another high-profile match coming up soon, if you believe the rumor mill.

How would appearing on SmackDown factor into all that? Could Rousey address her loss to Flair, or will WWE want to keep Charlotte’s storyline with Rumble winner Rhea Ripley separate from whatever Ronda will be doing over the next couple months?

Guess we’ll have to just see what happens tonight!