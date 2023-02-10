Seth Rollins has been doing media at the Super Bowl in Phoenix this week. It makes sense, as Rollins is a huge football fan — and an excellent representative for WWE.

Getting him in front of the mainstream press that’s assembled in Arizona for the NFL championship match taking place on Sunday (Feb. 12) is also a great place for Seth to sell his blossoming WrestleMania 39 feud with YouTube mogul Logan Paul. The Paul name is well-known to folks outside the wrestling world, and his rumored showdown with Rollins in Southern California on either April 1 or 2 is going to be a big part of WWE’s promotion of their biggest event of the year.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio’s Covino & Rich, Rollins was hitting his talking points about Logan Paul: The “Media Megastar” who eliminated him from Royal Rumble last month has a ton of potential, Seth admires his hustle, but questions his passion for the wrestling business. Seth things Paul is using WWE and taking spots from people like himself who’ve dedicated their lives to pro wrestling, just so he can burnish his own brand.

Having covered that topic, hosts Steve Covino & Rich Davis said a “huge wrestling fanatic” friend of theirs told them to ask Rollins about CM Punk. Seth points them to his previous comments on “Chicago Phil”, then ties his issues with Punk to Logan Paul — and pays some compliments to the sidelined AEW(?) star:

“Well, I don’t need to repeat what I said about Chicago Phil in an interview last week. If you need to, I’m sure you can Google it. Look, the bottom line is that it’s the same thing as with Logan Paul. Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities — but they’re both as selfish as it comes. And if you’re not going to help, then I don’t want you to be part of our industry. I don’t want you to be part of our company, and that’s all that there is to that. “Here’s the thing, I’ll say one thing about Punk — I’ll end it on a positive note with him. That guy has given my career so much, that it pains me to have to say bad things about him, because he helped me out. He really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career. But for whatever reason, the past maybe six, seven years, he’s in a different headspace and we’re not on the same page. And to see what he’s kind of done, and taken and taken — it’s always been about him. I’m not a fan. I’m just not a fan, I’m not a fan of it.”

Rollins closes out that topic, and the interview, with some hope for Punk’s future (timely considering the latest report on the former ROH, WWE & AEW World champ’s health):

“... there’s a place for him, man. He’s got a lot to give. I just wish — I wish his head was in the right spot.”

Barring something unforeseen, we definitely seem to be headed toward a Logan Paul/Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania. The bigger questions are: will Punk return to wrestling, and/or have anything to say in response to Rollins comments?

And will Seth be able to focus on selling his WrestleMania program, or will his stance on Punk continue to come up?